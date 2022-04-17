Sound Transit planning nightly closure of SR 104 on-ramps, 236th SW off-ramp starting April 17

Starting Sunday, April 17 through Thursday, April 21 — but excluding Wednesday, April 20 — Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the State Route 104 and Interstate 5 interchange and the 236th Street Southwest off-ramp for the removal of falsework along I-5.

To complete this work, the on-ramp from westbound SR 104 to I-5 north and the on-ramp from eastbound SR 104 to I-5 north will be closed from 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. The off-ramp from I-5 north to 236th St Southwest will be closed as well from 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. This closure is associated with the two right lane closures on I-5 northbound also happening next week.