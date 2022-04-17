Sound Transit planning nightly closure of SR 104 on-ramps, 236th SW off-ramp starting April 17

Starting Sunday, April 17 through Thursday, April 21 — but excluding Wednesday, April 20 — Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the State Route 104 and Interstate 5 interchange and the 236th Street Southwest off-ramp for the removal of falsework along I-5.
To complete this work, the on-ramp from westbound SR 104 to I-5 north and the on-ramp from eastbound SR 104 to I-5 north will be closed from 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. The off-ramp from I-5 north to 236th St Southwest will be closed as well from 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. This closure is associated with the two right lane closures on I-5 northbound also happening next week.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.