Sound Transit planning night work along I-5, SR 104 Interchange Sept. 29 and 30

On Wednesday, Sept.29 and Thursday, Sept. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night along the I-5 and the SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the Lynnwood Link Extension. This work will include nighttime closures of the I-5 northbound on-ramp and off-ramp to SR 104.

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, both the on-ramp to I-5 and the off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. On Thursday, Sept. 30, the off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.