Sound Transit planning night work along 60th Avenue West starting Nov. 23

Starting Monday, Nov. 23, Sound Transit’s contractor will be erecting girders along 60th Avenue West for the Lynnwood Link Extension trackway.

Girders are the cross section that goes from column to column to form the trackway. All girders will be set from the Washington State Department of Transportation right-of-way, and due to permitting requirements work will take place at night. The operation will include closure of the Interstate 5 southbound right lane.

This work is scheduled to be done over a two-week period, Monday-Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 11. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work.