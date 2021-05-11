Sound Transit planning May 12 concrete pour via 227th St. SW

Sound Transit has scheduled a large-scale, one-day concrete pour on Wednesday, May 12, part of efforts to build the elevated trackway for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension.

Concrete trucks will enter the Sound Transit construction site via 227th Street Southwest between 64th and 66th Avenues West on Wednesday, May 12. The trucks will travel to and from the site from 220th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West (see map).

The work will take place during daytime hours on May 12 only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project, contact Sound Transit’s Community Engagement Specialist Andrea Burnett at andrea.burnett@soundtransit.org or 206-903-7522.