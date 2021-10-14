Sound Transit planning 236th St SW night closure Oct. 16

n Saturday, Oct. 16, Sound Transit’s contractor will perform night work on 236th Street Southwest and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to build the elevated trackway.
Detours will be provided (see map). Emergency vehicles and buses will be allowed through the closure. Nightly closures and detours will be in effect overnight from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
