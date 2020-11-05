Sound Transit planning 220th Street SW road closures for night work Nov. 11-19

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 11, Sound Transit’s contractor will deliver and set girders across 220th Street Southwest and north along 60th Avenue West for the Lynnwood Link Extension trackway.

The work will be done from 9 p.m. -5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 12 and again Monday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 19.

All girders will be set from the WSDOT right-of-way, but due to permitting requirements all the work will need to take place at night. This work will be done over a two-week period. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work.

Girders are the cross section that goes from column to column to form the light rail trackway.

A uniformed police officer will be posted at the intersection of the Northbound I-5 on and off ramps during the work, which involves large cranes, delivery trucks and aerial lifts. Noise blankets will be used where needed to minimize noise.