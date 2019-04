1 of 2

Citizens are invited to attend an upcoming Sound Transit meeting to learn more about upcoming light rail construction and ask questions.

on Thursday, April 18, 6 – 8 p.m. at Nile Shrine Golf Center Ballroom (presentation at 6:15 p.m.) Lynnwood on Thursday, April 25, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center (presentation at 6:15 p.m.)

Information about upcoming construction activities and what you can expect can be found here.