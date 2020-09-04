Sound Transit on Sunday schedule for Labor Day; no Sounder train

Sound Transit Sounder trains will not operate on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 7. ST Express, Link light rail and Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

All Sound Transit passengers are directed to wear face coverings consistent with expanded public health directives. Riders should also follow social distancing and other health guidelines.

Riders should sign up for rider alerts to ensure that they receive up-to-date information about service changes, or visit www.soundtransit.org.