Sound Transit offers public transit tips in case of inclement weather

With the National Weather Service forecasting snow, ice and wind in the Puget Sound region over the next several days, it may impact regional transportation. Sound Transit is offering a few tips to help you prepare for your commute during what could be challenging conditions.

The agency advises that you sign up for text or email Rider Alerts and follow Sound Transit on Twitter to stay up to date on weather affecting your route. Take a few minutes to plan for potential travel alternatives that can meet your needs.

Sounder train: All trains are scheduled to operate regular service. Riders are asked to nticipate potential delays on both the north and south line trains. It is recommended to continue arriving at stations for scheduled departure times, and dress warmly.

ST Express buses: ST Express buses may go on snow reroute at any time. Road conditions can change quickly causing reroutes or stop closures with little to no advanced notice. You may see smaller bus sizes being used on your routes, and experience reduced operating speeds. During adverse weather, riders should expect significant delays throughout the service day.

Link light rail: During Connect 2020, Link light rail trains will operate approximately every 13 – 15 minutes due to coordinated timed transfers at Pioneer Square Station. Unanticipated delays may create additional wait times. Dress warmly and plan for extra travel time.

For safety, riders are advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park-and-ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options. Also use caution at stations and bus stops. Sound Transit will have crews out in the field working to clear snow and ice, but be prepared in case your facility has not been cleared by the time you arrive.

The online trip planner, OneBusAway and third-party apps may not reflect current operation of service during adverse weather conditions. Riders should monitor the Rider Alerts page for snow reroute information. All posted timetables are estimated during adverse weather conditions and are not guaranteed.

Additional information: