Sound Transit: Noise wall removal along Interstate 5 is underway

In anticipation of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension, Sound Transit has begun the removal of Interstate 5 noise walls in select locations along the 8.5-mile route. This work will allow Sound Transit’s contractor to continue making room for equipment mobilization and construction of the infrastructure that will transport passengers from Northgate to Lynnwood in 2024.

Temporary noise barriers — sound dampening material placed on fencing — are being installed prior to the removal of noise walls to provide mitigation for highway noise throughout construction. Sound Transit’s contractor has started noise wall removal and temporary noise barrier installation in Shoreline. Permanent noise walls will be rebuilt in advance of light rail service in 2024.

According to a Sound Transit press release, the work is anticipated to last through the next several months between Seattle and Lynnwood. The work is expected to be completed during daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. If night and weekend work is necessary, advance notification will be provided.

In most areas, using the temporary noise barriers on the edge of the construction work area closest to neighborhoods will effectively mitigate highway noise, Sound Transit said. Additional treatment at nearby residences can be used if this mitigation measure is not sufficient, the agency added.

For more information regarding the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project, contact Kurt Workman, Sound Transit’s outreach specialist for Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace, at 206-370-5664. For after-hours information, contact the construction hotline at 888-298-2395.

For information about safety around construction sites, visit the Sound Transit webpage here. To sign up for project updates, click here.