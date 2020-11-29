Sound Transit night work continuing Nov. 30 along I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station

Starting Monday, Nov. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue working nights in the center lanes of Interstate 5 north and southbound near the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station, between 228th and 236th Streets Southwest.

These lane closures are necessary to prepare for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail Extension and will be in effect for two weeks.

The Mountlake Terrace freeway station will be closed overnight during this time along with I-5 northbound and southbound left lane closures to complete work for the Lynnwood Link Extension guideway crossover.

The work will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, through Thursday, Dec. 3, and from Monday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 10.