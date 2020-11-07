Sound Transit night work along I-5 near 228th, 236th SW starting Nov. 8

Starting Sunday, Nov. 8, Sound Transit’s contractor will be working overnight along the Interstate 5 in the vicinity of 228th and 236th Streets Southwest. Crews will be building supports a Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension bridge and willl be located on both the southbound shoulders as well as in the center of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Freeway station.
This work will be in effect for three weeks. The dates, times and locations are:
- Sunday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Southbound shoulder
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 12, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Center of I-5 southbound
- Monday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 19, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Center of I-5 northbound