Sound Transit March service change includes added trips on multiple ST Express routes

Service changes for Sound Transit’s express bus service taking effect this month will add trips to multiple ST Express routes, and make schedule adjustments to select routes to improve reliability.

Sound Transit’s March 2021 service schedule begins on Saturday, March 20, for Link light rail and ST Express bus routes operated by King County Metro. It begins on Sunday, March 21 for ST Express bus routes operated by Community Transit or Pierce Transit, and Monday, March 22, for Sounder train and Tacoma Link light rail.

Changes on ST Express routes include:

510: Adding four daily trips, adjusting timing of some trips to meet demand, and reducing scheduled travel times to reflect current traffic levels.

511: Reducing scheduled travel times to reflect current traffic levels.

512: Adding four Saturday trips, increasing Sunday afternoon service to approx. every 15 min., and adjusting travel times to reflect current traffic levels.

513: Eliminating one southbound trip due to low ridership and reducing scheduled travel times to reflect current traffic levels.

522: Restoring five trips to return to pre-pandemic service level.

532: Adding two southbound morning trips and eliminating one afternoon northbound trip.

566: Adjusting times to better match Sounder schedule at Kent Station.

577: New alignment through Downtown Seattle in northbound direction. All trips (weekdays and weekends) terminate at Eastlake Ave./Thomas St., operating via 4th Ave., Olive Way and Howell St. (parallel to Route 578).

586: Adding stop at Federal Way Transit Center in both directions.

590: Adjusting schedules on northbound trips to coordinate with Route 595’s new service to Tacoma Dome Station.

595: Adding stop at Tacoma Dome to replace temporarily suspended Pierce Transit Route 102 (Downtown Tacoma-Gig Harbor), and to increase Tacoma-Seattle capacity.

Because of travel time differences and changes to coordinate frequencies between routes, additional ST Express routes may be affected. Passengers on all routes should check schedules for changes.

Additional service change information can be found at on the service change page of the Sound Transit website. Due to the potential of COVID-19 to affect transit, service levels are subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedules, visit the current schedules page.

The agency will not be printing physical copies of the March 2021 Ride the Wave Guide. To request a printed schedule, call 800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For trip planning assistance or other questions, contact Customer Service at 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A language line is available to provide interpretation assistance for passengers who speak languages other than English at 800-823-9230, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.