Sound Transit March 2023 service changes begin this weekend

Starting this weekend, Sound Transit is introducing several service changes, including change on an ST Express route for South Snohomish County riders.

The agency is replacing ST Express 511, which travels between Ash Way and Northgate, with all-day ST Express 512 service between Everett Station and Northgate Station. This will offer riders more transfer opportunities to the 1 Line during peak hours, Sound Transit said.

The service change dates are as follows:

Saturday, March 18, King County Metro-operated ST Express

Sunday, March 19, Community Transit-operated and Pierce Transit-operated ST Express.

Monday, March 20, Sounder

A full list of service changes is available at on the service change page of the Sound Transit website.

Now that Amtrak has restored two Cascades trains, the agency noted that Sounder N Line passengers will have more options at Everett, Edmonds and Seattle through the Rail Plus program.

With Rail Plus, you have more times to ride in the morning and afternoon. If you have an ORCA card with a monthly pass, you can ride four weekday Amtrak Cascades trains between Seattle, Edmonds and Everett free of charge. See the combined schedule here.