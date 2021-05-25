Sound Transit light rail night work to impact SR 104 freeway off-ramps

In May and June, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue to light rail work at night on the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to eastbound State Route 104. The eastbound off-ramp will be closed while this work is completed, and detours will be provided.

The work will include constructing columns for the future elevated guideway.

The work will run overnight May 24-28, May 31-June 4 and June 9-11. Nighttime closures and detours will be in effect fro, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. A Temporary Noise