Sound Transit offering online open house about Stride bus rapid transit through April 8

Sound Transit has launched an online open house for the Stride bus rapid transit (BRT) project through April 8 at stridebrt.participate.online. The public can learn more about the latest design for the project and provide comment through an online survey. In addition to English, the online open house is available in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Sound Transit will also be hosting the following public meeting drop-in sessions for the public to learn more about the design, ask questions and share thoughts on future construction.

March 15: Lake Forest Park

Brookside Elementary School

17447 37th Ave. N.E.

3-7 p.m.

March 22: Shoreline/Seattle

Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church

14724 1st Ave. N.E.

3-7 p.m.

March 28: Kenmore

Kenmore City Hall

18120 68th Ave. N.E.

4-8 p.m.

The Stride program is now at 60% design. The 30% design phase was completed in 2021 and 2022. At final design, the plans are finalized and made ready for construction. Sound Transit anticipates starting construction in 2024/2025 and starting service on some lines as early as 2026/2027.

With buses running as often as every 10 minutes, Stride will connect light rail to communities north, east and south of Lake Washington, a Sound Transit news release said. Similar to light rail service, Stride is designed for travel with fast arrivals and departures, including off-board fare payment and multiple-door entry and exit. New bus lanes and transit priority improvements will help riders avoid traffic, Sound Transit said.

The S1 and S2 Stride Lines, formerly known as I-405 bus rapid transit in the project’s planning phase, will connect communities along I-405 and SR 518 from Lynnwood to Burien. S1 runs from Burien to Bellevue and S2 runs from Bellevue to Lynnwood. This new service will connect to Link light rail at Lynnwood, Bellevue and Tukwila, the S3 Stride line in Bothell, and to other transit services provided by Sound Transit, Community Transit and King County Metro.

The project includes a new transit center in South Renton and 10 Stride stations, three of which will also add parking, for a total of 1,300 new spaces. The parking at the South Renton Transit Center and at Northeast 44th Street is anticipated to be completed in 2034. The Totem Lake/Kingsgate station in Kirkland is anticipated to be completed in 2035. The Stride bus fleet will include battery electric buses (BEBs) for a cleaner, more sustainable way to travel in the region, Sound Transit said.