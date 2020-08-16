Sound Transit four-month road closure on 52nd Avenue West starts Aug. 17

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, Sound Transit’s contractor will close 52nd Avenue West between 208th and 212th Streets Southwest for approximately four months. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. Please see the detour route in the map above.

Notification will be sent out ahead of any night work within the closure area. More project updates can be found at Sound Transit Lynnwood Link.

The closure of 52nd Avenue West will also result in intermittent closures of the Interurban Trail. For further updates, visit the Interurban Trail webpage.