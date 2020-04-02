Sound Transit construction to impact I-5 ramps near SR 104, MLT Transit Center parking garage

Sound Transit announced it will begin new construction projects related to the future Lynnwood Link light rail station scheduled to open 2024.

As early as Monday, April 6, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin night work on the ramp from eastbound State Route 104 to the northbound ramp of Interstate 5. Both the on and off ramps will be closed while this work is being done.

Detours will be provided and can be viewed on the map above or here. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

More information can be found on the project page website.

Also starting next week — as early as Friday, April 10 — Sound Transit’s contractor will close the parking garage at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center to prepare for guideway construction of the light rail extension project. The closure will be in effect for two weekends.

You can learn more on the project page website.

The contractor has obtained temporary noise variances to complete work for both projects.

For more information, contact Sound Transit’s Outreach Specialist at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300. For after-hours service, contact the construction hotline at 888-298-2395.