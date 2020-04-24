Sound Transit conducting nighttime work along I-5 near MLT through May 2

Sound Transit’s contractor this week will begin truck hauling and heavy equipment work close to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center to prepare for link light rail and supplemental activities of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension.

This work is scheduled to last for two weeks — until Saturday, May 2 — and will run from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Friday. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work.

The work area will include Northeast 205th Street to 236th Street Southwest along northbound I-5 and 222nd Street Southwest to 234th Street Southwest along southbound I-5 (see map).

During this work motorists are advised to plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach their destination.

For more information contact lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300. The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395