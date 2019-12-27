Sound Transit, Community Transit schedules for New Year’s Eve, Day

A reminder that Community Transit and Sound Transit will operate limited commuter schedules on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on New Year’s Eve, and will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Sound Transit says that its Sounder commuter train will operate on a modified schedule New Year’s Eve to accommodate riders wanting to participate in holiday activities. It won’t run on New Year’s Day.

Sound Transit Express buses will use a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve. Sound Transit Express bus 512 will be running between downtown Seattle and Snohomish County both Christmas and New Year’s Day, and will follow a Sunday schedule.

Here are more details:

Community Transit

Tuesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Snohomish County local bus service: Regular schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Limited service. Only the following routes will operate:

o 402 – Lynnwood Transit Center – Seattle

o 413 – Swamp Creek P&R – Seattle

o 421 – Marysville – Seattle

o 855 – Lynnwood – University District

Customer Care phone lines: Open limited hours:

o 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (Dec. 31)

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open limited hours:

o 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 31)

Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Snohomish County local bus service: Sunday schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service .

. Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: Only Route 512, Sunday schedule.

Customer Care phone lines: Closed

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will operate regular weekday schedules during the rest of the week.

Community Transit route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

More Sound Transit holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.