As of Sunday, Nov. 1, the temporary parking lot located at the former Roger’s Market site on 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace will be closed for public use.

Bus service along 56th Avenue West will continue, and alternative parking for transit riders will be provided at other locations, including:

Mountlake Terrace Transit Center

Lynnwood Transit Center

Edmonds Park & Ride

For more information, call customer service at 1-888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711 or email main@soundtransit.org