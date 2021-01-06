Sound Transit cancels north line Sounder service for rest of week

Posted: January 5, 2021 6

Sound Transit said that its Sounder commuter train north line service has been canceled for the rest of the week due to forecasted rain and the continued threat of landslides. If there are no additional events, Sounder north line service is expected to resume Monday, Jan. 11.

Special buses providing direct service to and from Seattle will operate from each station scheduled at Sounder departure times. 

Southbound Special Bus Departures
Everett Station 6:15 a.m. 7:15 a.m.
Mukilteo Station 6:26 a.m. 7:26 a.m.
Edmonds Station 6:41 a.m. 7:41 a.m.

 

Northbound Special Bus Departures
4th Ave & S Jackson St

(King Street Station)

 4:33 p.m. 5:35 p.m.

Alternatively, passengers may take regularly schedule bus service:

For additional travel alternatives, visit SoundTransit.org/TripPlann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME