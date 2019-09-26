Sound Transit awards MLT $500K for Veteran’s Memorial Park trail connector

Sound Transit’s Board of Directors voted Thursday to award $500,000 to the City of Mountlake Terrace for the Veteran’s Memorial Park Trail Light Rail Connector. Mountlake Terrace is one of 27 jurisdictions to receive funding for projects aimed at making it easier and more convenient to get to transit.

The Mountlake Terrace light rail station, part of the Sound Transit Link Light Rail extension, is set to open in 2024.

The Veteran’s Memorial Park Trail project includes design and construction of an illuminated Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian pathway through the park adjacent to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, connecting the Transit Center to the redeveloped Town Center and Civic Center in Mountlake Terrace. This walking path is aimed at enabling improved pedestrian connectivity and providing a more direct route for commuters to the Town Center and the city’s neighborhoods.

The 2016 voter-approved Sound Transit 3 System Plan included a System Access Fund for projects such as safe sidewalks, protected bike lanes, shared-use paths, bus transfer facilities, and new pickup and drop-off areas. The System Access Fund provides $100 million and is allocated equally among Sound Transit’s five subareas for projects that make it easier and more convenient to get to transit. Up to $10 million was available for each subarea in the first round.