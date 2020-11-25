Sound Transit announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

Sound Transit will be making service reductions for the upcoming holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day service

  • Sounder commuter rail will not operate.
  • ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.
  • Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.

Day after Thanksgiving service

Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule the day after Thanksgiving.

There will be no service on the Sounder North line.

Other service is as follows:

  • ST Express buses and will operate regular weekday service.
  • Link light rail will operate on Saturday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

 

 

