Sound Transit announces nighttime closures at SR 104 and I-5 interchange starting July 20

Starting Monday, July 20, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work at the State Route 104 and northbound Interstate 5 interchange. Both the off-ramps and on-ramps will be closed while this work is underway. Detours will be provided (see map). The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. The work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

This is preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR 104 and work for future guideway columns from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace. the work will include mobilization/demobilization of equipment, electrical work, striping, earthwork, drilling, concrete forming, trucking and related activities.

The work is scheduled to last Monday, July 20, through Friday, Aug. 7. Monday – Friday work will be 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Weekend work will run from 10 p.m. – 9 a.m.

To learn more, contact the outreach specialist at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300 The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395.