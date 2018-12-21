Sound Transit announces holiday schedules including Seahawks game-day train

22
0

Sound Transit will offer limited Sounder train and bus service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. There will be no Sounder service and limited bus service Christmas Day; and a special Sounder train for the Seahawks game Sunday, Dec. 23.

Christmas Eve service 

  • Limited Sounder service.
  • All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules.
  • Link light rail will run on a regular weekday schedule.

Christmas Day service

  • No Sounder commuter rail service.
  • All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules.
  • Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available atsoundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Sounder Seahawks game day trains will run Sunday, Dec. 23

Seattle Seahawks fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Seahawks’ 5:20 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 2:20 and 2:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:19 and 3:44 p.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!