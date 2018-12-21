Sound Transit announces holiday schedules including Seahawks game-day train

Sound Transit will offer limited Sounder train and bus service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. There will be no Sounder service and limited bus service Christmas Day; and a special Sounder train for the Seahawks game Sunday, Dec. 23.

Christmas Eve service

Limited Sounder service.

All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail will run on a regular weekday schedule.

Christmas Day service

No Sounder commuter rail service.

All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service .

Sounder Seahawks game day trains will run Sunday, Dec. 23

Seattle Seahawks fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Seahawks’ 5:20 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 2:20 and 2:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:19 and 3:44 p.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.