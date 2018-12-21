Sound Transit announces holiday schedules including Seahawks game-day train

Sound Transit will offer limited Sounder train and bus service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. There will be no Sounder service and limited bus service Christmas Day; and a special Sounder train for the Seahawks game Sunday, Dec. 23.
Christmas Eve service
- Limited Sounder service.
- All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules.
- Link light rail will run on a regular weekday schedule.
Christmas Day service
- No Sounder commuter rail service.
- All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules.
- Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.
More holiday schedule information is available atsoundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.
Sounder Seahawks game day trains will run Sunday, Dec. 23
Seattle Seahawks fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Seahawks’ 5:20 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 2:20 and 2:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:19 and 3:44 p.m.
Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.