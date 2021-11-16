Sound Transit again cancels Everett-Seattle commuter train service due to landslide potential

Sound Transit is again canceling its Sounder commuter rail N Line service between Everett and Seattle — this time for Tuesday, Nov. 16 — as a precautionary measure due to the potential for landslides generated by expected heavy rainfall. The service was also canceled Friday, Nov. 12 and Monday, Nov. 15 for the same reason.

Passengers are encouraged to take existing regular bus service as an alternative to N Line train service between Everett and Seattle.

You can see a list of bus alternatives here.