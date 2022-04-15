Sound Pathways launches Mother’s Day flower basket fundraiser

Sound Pathways, which serves those in Snohomish County who struggle with homelessness and substance abuse, has launched its annual Mother’s Day flower basket fundraiser.
Last year, the organization — formerly known as Pacific Treatment Alternatives — sold 300 baskets and raised $10,000. This year, the goal is to sell 500 baskets.
“Through our work with at-risk mothers and families facing alcohol and substance-use disorders, Sound Pathways celebrates and supports mothers every day,” notes Ally McGuire, donor relations manager. “We invite our entire community to be part of this celebration by purchasing a beautiful hanging flower basket in their honor.”
The 12-inch hanging flower baskets are $40 each. Businesses are invited to purchase flower baskets in bulk. Hanging flower baskets pre-sales are open from now through April 29. Order your flowers at www.soundpathways.org/flowerbaskets.
Flower baskets can also be purchased at the pick-up location at Sound Pathways, 1721 Hewitt Ave. in Everett, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5-6.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Questions can be directed to info@soundpathways.org or 425-259-7142
