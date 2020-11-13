Sorelli Pizza hosting fundraiser Nov. 16 for Cedar Way Elementary PTO

Dine at Sorelli Pizza in Mountlake Terrace from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 and raise money for the Cedar Way Elemetary PTO.
Important reminders:
- Text SORELLI to 33733 for online ordering for take out.
- Buy a gift certificate, which can be used at another time or given as a gift, and 25% of the purchase amount will go toward the fundraiser.
- Sorelli Pizza has ample outdoor seating, which is covered and heated with TVs and music, for anyone who wants to dine in.
- To limit congestion, Sorelli asks that people order in advance, either online or by phone (425-670-8600).