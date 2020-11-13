Sorelli Pizza hosting fundraiser Nov. 16 for Cedar Way Elementary PTO

Dine at Sorelli Pizza in Mountlake Terrace from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 and raise money for the Cedar Way Elemetary PTO.

Important reminders:

  1. Text SORELLI to 33733 for online ordering for take out.
  2. Buy a gift certificate, which can be used at another time or given as a gift, and 25% of the purchase amount will go toward the fundraiser.
  3. Sorelli Pizza has ample outdoor seating, which is covered and heated with TVs and music, for anyone who wants to dine in.
  4. To limit congestion, Sorelli asks that people order in advance, either online or by phone (425-670-8600).

 

