Sood selected for 2023-24 national high school coaches association award

Former Mountlake Terrace High School Basketball Coach Sood has been selected by the National Federation of State High School Associations to receive the 2023-24 NFHS Coaches Association Sectional Coaches Award in the sport of boys basketball.

NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, oversees high school athletics as well as fine and performing arts programs nationally. Its state associations include the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA).

In a message to Sood about the award, WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said: “On behalf of the WIAA, I can say, without hesitation, that you represent the true meaning of the spirit of coaching our youth through interscholastic activities. You are most deserving of the honor of this recognition and have made all of us in the state of Washington proud. Thank you for all your years of hard work and dedication.”

Sood announced his resignation from the MTHS program in March 2024 after serving for 37 years in the coaching ranks of Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ boys basketball — the past 24 of those as the program’s head coach. Sood compiled a 381-189 win-loss record over his 24-year head coaching career at Mountlake Terrace and led 15 Hawk squads to berths in state championship tournaments. Four Sood-coached teams brought home trophies from state tourneys: third place in state in 2005, fourth place in 2013 and 2024, and sixth place in 2022.

The NFHS sectional coach of the year honor is the next award level after state coach of the year. Washington state is a member of section 8 — Northwest, which also includes Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming.

The NFHS Coaches Association has an advisory committee composed of a chair and eight sectional representatives. The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category. The NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee then considers the sectional candidates in each sport, ranks them according to a point system, and determines a national winner for each of the 20 sport categories, the spirit category and two “other” categories.