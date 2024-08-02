Sonics Court closer to restoration as city council approves phase 2 funding during Aug. 1 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Thursday approved the funding for phase 2 of the Sonics basketball court restoration.

The Sonics Court was built in the late 1980s using funds from the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics and Metropolitan Life. Although the team later moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and was renamed the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sonics Court remained in Mountlake Terrace. It will retain its name and theme as a part of the city’s history.

Parks Project Manager Donnelle Dayao said the Recreation and Parks Department was awarded $94,190 from the Washington State Local Parks Maintenance (LPM) grant to refurbish the outdoor court, which is located at the city’s Recreation Pavilion.

LPM is a new state program focused on helping with facility maintenance backlogs and capital improvements. It offers up to $100,000 in funding, and there is no requirement to match the funds. Over 200 applications were received by September 2023, and 53 awards were made in November.

Dayao explained that the grant funding is separated by fiscal year, with the first fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and the second fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

Phase 1 activities were budgeted at $13,300 and covered costs to replace and install new backboards, rims and nets. The remaining $80,890 is for phase 2, which will resurface the court and fencing improvements. The council’s Aug. 1 vote was to activate phase 2 funding to complete the final segment of the project.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) secured $5 million from the Washington State Legislature’s operating budget for a one-time funding opportunity to assist local parks departments in maintaining their facilities.

From that $5 million, the RCO created the local parks maintenance grant, which addresses facility maintenance backlogs and capital improvements. Jurisdictions can apply for up to $100,000 without conditions to match the requested funds.

Councilmember Rick Ryan said he was “very excited” for the court’s renovation.

“Number one, I’m excited about it because it’s historical,” Ryan said. “I’m also excited because it’s a place for youth and even adults to come and play basketball for free.”

In other business, the city council approved Granite Construction Company’s Veterans Memorial Park Trails bid. The project is designed to improve connectivity with the city’s Town Center, Civic Campus and the light rail station.

The two-phase project begins with a transit connection corridor project and covers the development of a pedestrian plaza at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard.

The construction phase is supported by local and federal funds from Sound Transit, Puget Sound Regional Council, the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Two companies placed bids on the project: Total A-1 Landscaping and Construction Inc. at $2,781,536, and Granite Construction Company at $2,647,493.50.

While reviewing the bid with the council, Parks Project Manager Dayao said that adding the 10% contingency brings the total construction budget to $2,912,242.85.

Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan said the choice makes good financial sense, considering the city’s current “cost realities.” However, he brought to the council’s attention that Granite Construction Company had previous workplace safety citations that were remedied.

“I just want to make sure that we’re eyes wide open and have sort of an understanding,” Paine-Donovan said. “I hope those sorts of things don’t happen here as they’re working on our beautiful future trail.”

Construction is anticipated to start this August.

The city council postponed a scheduled closed executive session until the city’s attorney is available.

The next council meeting will start at 7 p.m., Aug. 8, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Avenue. West.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt. The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett