Songs from the Heart with Peter Ali at MLT Library April 26

Native flutist Peter Ali will play music from Native American, Mesoamerican, Middle Eastern and Nordic cultures, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
Ali will tell the story of who, where and why these instruments were played and how they are connected to his own ancestry. After the presentation, attendees can try playing the Native flute – no prior experience required.
Registration for the event is required. You can register here.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.
To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.