Songs from the Heart with Peter Ali at MLT Library April 26

Native flutist Peter Ali will play music from Native American, Mesoamerican, Middle Eastern and Nordic cultures, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Ali will tell the story of who, where and why these instruments were played and how they are connected to his own ancestry. After the presentation, attendees can try playing the Native flute – no prior experience required.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.

