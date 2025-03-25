Some tickets remain for Hot Java Cool Jazz concert March 28

The Mountlake Terrace Jazz Ensemble 1 is performing in the Starbucks 28th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert Friday, March 28 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre. The MTHS musicians will join bands from Bothell, Mount Si, Roosevelt and Garfield high schools.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds purchased through this link go to the MTHS band program. In addition, there are no ticketing fees.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance is at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St, Seattle.