Some areas reporting problems with 911 service

CenturyLink is having a national issue with phone service impacting the ability of some people to reach 911.

While there have been no reports of this issues impacting Snohomish County, it is impacting many 911 agencies in the Seattle/King County area.

If you dial 911 anywhere in Snohomish County and receive a busy signal, try calling the Snohomish County 911 center’s non-emergency number at 425-407-3999 — or try using a different phone. If you have troubles with 911 for emergencies in the following King County communities, call 425-577-5656

Bellevue Police Department

Clyde Hill Police Department

Kirkland Police Department

Medina Police Department

Mercer Island Police Department

Normandy Park Police Department

Bellevue Fire Department

Bothell Fire Department

Duvall Fire District 45

Eastside Fire & Rescue

Fall City Fire District 27

Kirkland Fire Department

Mercer Island Fire Department

Northshore Fire Department

Redmond Fire Department

Shoreline Fire Department

Skykomish Fire Department

Snoqualmie Fire Department

Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue

Woodinville Fire & Rescue You can also use the online crime reporting website for many minor crimes. http://mycrimereport.us/