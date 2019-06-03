Soccer player Ben Leonard named MTHS Athlete of Week

The Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Department announced their final Athlete of the Week for the 2018-2019 school year, senior boys soccer goalkeeper Ben Leonard.

“Ben is an exceptional young man of high moral character with diverse talents,” said Terrace boys soccer Coach George Dremousis. “He helped anchor our stout defense all season long and was among the league leaders in shutouts with eight.”

“Ben is extremely passionate and hard-working at training and during games and was our emotional and motivational leader all season long,” Dremousis added.

With Leonard tending goal this past season, the Hawks placed 10th in the competitive 2019 Wesco League 2A/3A standings, tied for third in the 12-team District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament and qualified for the WIAA State 2A Boys Soccer Tournament.