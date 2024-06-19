Soccer fans are invited to COPA America Watch Party on June 27

Soccer fans are welcome to attend a COPA America Watch Party (USA vs. Panama) at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Octane Lounge in Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.

With FIFA World Cup 2026TM two years away, Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 is excited to partner with local communities in hosting a series of watch parties across the state of Washington this summer.

Fans can meet local soccer legends Pete Fewing and Marcus Hahnemann at the watch party.

Hahnemann is a former United States National Team goalkeeper and spent two years with the Seattle Sounders. During his time with the US Men’s National Team, Hahnemann was on the roster for the 2006 World Cup in Germany and a member of the USA team that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2005.

Fewing is one of the most accomplished coaches in Pacific Northwest history. Fewing served as head coach at Seattle University for 28 years winning two national championships – 2004 and 2013. Both currently serve as ambassadors for the Seattle World Cup local organizing team.

“I’m excited to welcome our community in cheering on the US Men’s National Team for Copa America! This will be a good warmup for the upcoming World Cup watch parties and celebrations coming to our City in 2026!” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin.

“Thank you to Seattle FIFA World Cup 26, City of Everett, Angel Of The Winds Arena, and Snohomish County for this opportunity. The Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area Grant Fund is helping to produce the event by funding the Snohomish County Sports Commission.”