Snow causes delays for Mountlake Terrace Library, Recreation Pavilion

City of Mountlake Terrace residents woke up Monday to snow and ice covering much of the city.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall opened for regular business hours and services were not affected by the weather. The Recreation Pavilion opened later than usual, at 8 a.m. Monday, for drop-in swimming. The Pavilion will post additional updates based on weather conditions.

The Mountlake Terrace Library delayed its opening to 11 a.m. Monday.

Community members are advised to check the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Facebook page, the City of Mountlake Terrace Government page, and the city’s Twitter for weather-related city updates.

After the Edmonds School District announced it would be closing schools for the day, the Recreation Pavilion opened two hours late for drop-in programs. But Kids Krew sites, Junior Kids Krew, Preschool, Kindergarten Readiness, Swimming Lessons, Water Fitness, Land Fitness and Dance Classes with a start time prior to 3 p.m. were canceled. The city said it would reassess weather conditions in the afternoon for later programs.

For information on the schedule for swimming lessons and dance classes with a start time after 3 p.m. on days when the Edmonds School District cancels classes, residents are advised to call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 after 2:30 p.m.

Have any snow photos to share? Email them to mltnewseditor@gmail.com.