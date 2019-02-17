Snow Angels — Company plows Concern for Neighbors Food Bank parking lot

As we mentioned in our earlier story, the Concern for Neighbors Foodbank is accepting donations Monday morning after last week’s snow and ice prevented drivers from picking up food at grocery stores. Getting in and out of the food bank parking lot will be easier on Monday, thanks to the generous work of Transblue, which donated its services late Saturday afternoon to clear the parking lot and driveway of snow and slush.

Transblue is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Aimee Wescott and David Wescott.

If you know of acts of neighborly kindness during the snowy weather, send stories to staff reporter Cody Sexton at [email protected]