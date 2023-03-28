SnoPUD recognized with Energy Star award for conservation efforts

Snohomish County PUD has received a 2023 Energy Star Excellence in Marketing Award for efforts in improving customer awareness of its energy-efficiency programs and expansion of electric vehicle outreach.

“This award is a reflection of the great work our marketing and conservation teams do every day to promote the easy ways our customers can save energy and money,” said John Haarlow, Snohomish County PUD CEO/general manager. “Conservation is a critical resource for the PUD as we look to how we will power the future.”

This is the fourth consecutive year the PUD has been honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s Energy Star award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

In 2022, the PUD made important updates to its retail marketplace, including laying the foundation for instant validation and income-driven dynamic rebates on Energy Star products, rebranded its point-of-purchase materials to include Energy Star branding and expanded outreach of its electric vehicle charger promotions.

Within four months of its launch last year, the PUD’s new marketplace site received nearly 350,000 page views and more than $113,000 in rebates on 1,300 Energy Star-certified products had been paid to PUD customers.

The PUD updated the branding and design of its point-of-purchase marketing materials to align with the utility’s recently overhauled website. It also included Energy Star branding on the materials to ensure they were more visible to consumers.

In 2022, the PUD’s electric vehicle team engaged with 13 EV dealerships throughout its territory to help market its Energy Star Level 2 EV chargers and rebates.

Energy Star is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.