SnoPUD preparing for storm season and potential power outages

Snohomish County PUD is working to minimize storm-related disruptions for customers.

Prior to storm season, the PUD has been trimming trees and brush away from power lines to cut down on potential outages. The utility says it is it also makes improvements to its electrical distribution system throughout the year to maintain a high level of reliability.

To aid in storm restoration, the PUD develops pre-set agreements with contractors and mutual-aid crews from around the region and stocks up on key supplies, including wire, poles, transformers and other equipment.

PUD said that the safety of its employees and customers is a top priority during storms. Remember to stay at least 30 feet away from fallen power lines and never use a combustible heating source such as a gas grill or portable generator indoors. Always use extreme caution when using candles or lamps inside, and keep them away from furniture, drapes and other flammable materials.

Since September is National Preparedness Month, the PUD encourages customers to create an emergency preparedness kit to help them stay safe and comfortable during power outages. Pack a kit with flashlights, batteries, matches, drinking water, food bars, blankets, a battery-powered radio and first aid kit. For a complete list of what to pack, visit www.snopud.com/winterprep. If customers have special medical needs and are dependent on power, the PUD advises them to consider purchasing a generator or prearrange to go to family, friends or another safe place with power.

During a power outage, dress warmly and choose a small room with few windows as your emergency living quarters. PUD customers can call 425-783-1001 or visit the online Outage Map (www.snopud.com/outagemap) to report outages. Reports of fallen power lines or other life-threatening situations should be made to 911.

Use the PUD’s Outage Map to track outages throughout the utility’s service territory. The PUD’s Outage Map uses color-coded boxes to indicate outage areas and details each outage’s cause, number of customers affected and estimated time of restoration.