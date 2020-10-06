SnoPUD encourages customers to address past-due balances

The PUD is reaching out to customers who have fallen behind on their bills to ensure their past-due balances are addressed prior to the utility resuming disconnections for non-payment.

PUD customers will begin receiving letters this month encouraging them to make payment arrangements to keep their account balance manageable, as well as giving them options for financial assistance.

“We recognize this year has been challenging for our customers and our community, and that for many those challenges continue,” said Pam Baley, PUD assistant general manager of customer and energy services. “We are reaching out now because we want to make sure our customers are aware that we have programs for assistance and provide flexible payment options to help our customers catch up on unpaid balances.”

Customers with a past-due balance are encouraged to make partial payments when unable to pay the full amount or call the PUD about options available to assist them with their bill. The PUD has flexible short-term payment arrangements, long-term monthly payment plans and other assistance plans that can help customers. Customers can call PUD Customer Service at 425-783-1000 for information on options.

The PUD also has a robust Income-Qualified Assistance Program that provides relief to customers in need. Recent changes to the program have expanded eligibility and increased discount amounts for most customers in the program. Call 425-783-1000 or visit snopud.com/discounts for information.

Though PUD offices remain closed, there are a variety of ways customers can pay their bill. Payments can be submitted by telephone toll-free at 1-888-909-4628 or by visiting snopud.com/mysnopud and signing up for bill payment. Customers can also call 425-783-1000 to set up a cash payment or visit select retail locations to use bill-payment services.

MySnoPUD, the new and improved online PUD account management tool, gives customers 24/7 secure access to their billing, energy and water usage data and more. Customers can check on their account balance, schedule and manage automatic payments and review their billing history. Within MySnoPUD, customers can sign up to receive email or text message notifications about their bill arrival, amount, payment status and due date reminders.

PUD customers should be vigilant against scammers. In an attempt to take advantage during these uncertain times, scammers have increased activity in the past few months. The PUD may call customers but will never ask for personal credit card or financial information or threaten immediate disconnection.

The PUD recommends that if customers receive a call claiming to be from the PUD that raises doubt, they are advised to call the PUD at 425-783-1000 to verify the call.