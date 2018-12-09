SnoKing Rapids win Washington State Rec Cup tournament championship

The SnoKing Rapids FC U12 girls soccer team won the Washington State Rec Cup tournament championship on Saturday, completing the team’s undefeated season.

The team is sponsored by Peoples Bank and coached by Karl Koehler and Tim Schell. It is made up of 4th- and 5th-grade girls from Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Woodway.

The roster includes: Lily Weimken, Ali Schell, Mena Waters, Adeline Cox, Julianna Rioja, Reese Jordan, Annika Beckstrom, Grace Haney, Ava Shin, Kenley Koehler, Sadie Parker, Maddie Jones, Cienna Moss, Laila Christensen.