Snohomish Summer Smash tourney for high school players July 20-22

The Snohomish Summer Smash, a three-day tournament for high school tennis players ages 14-18, returns to the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts July 20-22.

Registration costs are $30 for singles players and $50 per doubles and mixed doubles teams, with proceeds going to the SHS tennis teams.

Deadline to register for this year’s tournament is July 8, and players interested in participating can email the tournament director at [email protected] for a registration packet, or go to snohomishsummersmash.com.