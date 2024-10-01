Snohomish PUD’s Project PRIDE is now Community Energy Fund 

Snohomish County PUD Tuesday announced a new name for the fund that provides one-time grants for families and individuals who need assistance paying their energy bills. Project PRIDE is now known as the Community Energy Fund.

“Renaming our emergency bill assistance program to Community Energy Fund will create clarity for our neighbors in need and for program donors,” said John Hoffman, PUD chief customer officer. “This is a critical program for our community, and we want to make sure that it is accessible to customers. I also want to thank all of you who have supported this program in the past and encourage anyone who is able to donate to the Community Energy Fund during this time of increased need in the communities we serve.”

Donations can be made directly to the Community Energy Fund at snopud.com/cef

The Community Energy Fund is managed by PUD partners at St. Vincent de Paul. To see if you qualify for assistance, call 425-374-1243 or visit svdpnsc.com/help to learn more or download an application.