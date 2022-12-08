Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett

Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.

The PUD’s annual Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar took a brief hiatus due to COVID restrictions, but it is back in 2022. The bazaar features a large array of handmade gifts and goodies for sale from PUD employees and other community members, as well as food and other household items. Funds generated by the bazaar will go to Helping Hands, which directly assists low-income seniors with their electric bills.

Helping Hands is an employee-funded and employee-run program focused on assisting low-income customers 65 and older with grants toward their PUD bill. Started by PUD employees in 1987, Helping Hands distributes about $10,000 a year to customers.

In addition, Snohomish County PUD is once again partnering with Ridwell to help customers recycle old strands of holiday lights. Customers can bring old holiday light strands or a food donation for local food banks to the PUD in exchange for up to three strands of holiday lights per person and an energy efficient power strip, while supplies last.