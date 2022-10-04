Snohomish PUD releases new MySnoPUD app

Snohomoish County PUD has released a MySnoPUD app, which gives customers easy access to payment tools, bill and usage information and push notifications.

The new MySnoPUD app is free and available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Customers will be able to use biometric authentication such as Face ID or their fingerprint to access their account on their mobile device. Using the app, they can schedule a payment, enroll in Auto Pay and view their billing and usage history back to 2017. They can also sign up for text and email bill alerts and push notifications for new bills, due date reminders and when a payment is applied.

Learn more about the new MySnoPUD app plus upcoming mobile app features at the PUD’s next Power Talks presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6. Power Talks is free and can be viewed via Microsoft Teams. To sign up, visit snopud.com/powertalks.