Snohomish PUD offers summer safety tips

Snohomish County PUD reminds you to be safe around electricity during the summer months, with these safety tips:
Outdoor safety
- Never climb trees near power lines.
- Keep ladders away from power lines.
- Stay away from all fallen power lines.
- Don’t let kids play on the green padmount transformer cabinets, which control electricity voltage.
- Don’t ever try to open the transformer cabinet or reach inside.
- Utility cabinets should not be buried in landscape material or surrounded by shrubbery because these may cause the cabinets to overheat and fail to function.
Kite safety
- Never fly kites near power lines.
- Choose an open space for kite-flying where there are no power lines or cars.
- Stay far away from power lines and anything that is touching them.
- If your kite gets caught in a power line, do not touch the kite or string. Call the PUD for help.
- Don’t fly your kite when the weather is bad. Lightning can electrocute you.
- Only use string to fly your kite. Never use wire. Remember: metal is a conductor for electricity.
Other indoor safety tips
- Keep fingers and other objects away from electrical outlets.
- Never overload outlets with too many plugs.
- Never pull a plug out by the cord.
- Never use radios or hair dryers around baths or showers.
- Never put metal silverware into plugged in toasters.
For other tips, including more safety information and energy-saving programs, visit www.snopud.com or call the PUD Energy Hotline at 425-783-1700.