Snohomish PUD offers summer safety tips

Snohomish County PUD reminds you to be safe around electricity during the summer months, with these safety tips:

Outdoor safety

Never climb trees near power lines.

Keep ladders away from power lines.

Stay away from all fallen power lines.

Don’t let kids play on the green padmount transformer cabinets, which control electricity voltage.

Don’t ever try to open the transformer cabinet or reach inside.

Utility cabinets should not be buried in landscape material or surrounded by shrubbery because these may cause the cabinets to overheat and fail to function.

Kite safety

Never fly kites near power lines.

Choose an open space for kite-flying where there are no power lines or cars.

Stay far away from power lines and anything that is touching them.

If your kite gets caught in a power line, do not touch the kite or string. Call the PUD for help.

Don’t fly your kite when the weather is bad. Lightning can electrocute you.

Only use string to fly your kite. Never use wire. Remember: metal is a conductor for electricity.

Other indoor safety tips

Keep fingers and other objects away from electrical outlets.

Never overload outlets with too many plugs.

Never pull a plug out by the cord.

Never use radios or hair dryers around baths or showers.

Never put metal silverware into plugged in toasters.

For other tips, including more safety information and energy-saving programs, visit www.snopud.com or call the PUD Energy Hotline at 425-783-1700.