Snohomish PUD offers customers ways to save money on heat pumps

With cooler fall temperatures, we all can expect higher energy bills to heat our homes. For customers with electrically-heated homes, the PUD offers instant rebates of up to $1,500 to help pay for eligible heat pumps.

These systems offer efficient heating in the winter and cooling in the summer. Customers must have electric heat as a primary heating source to qualify. Work also must be completed by a PUD Registered Trade Ally.

Many ductless heat pump manufacturers also offer up to $450 in additional discounts on their systems through Nov. 30, 2018. For more information, visit snopud.com/heating.

Other fall energy-saving tips from PUD:

Set the heat at 68 degrees when you’re home and awake, and set it at 55 degrees when you’re away or sleeping.

On sunny winter days, open the blinds and drapes on south-facing windows to let the sun shine into your home.

Dress warmer — throw on a sweater or cuddle up with a blanket on the couch.

Wash your laundry in less water and/or cold water.

Use your microwave and toaster more often instead of your oven and range.

Clear the lint from your dryer screen and clean the vents at least once each year.

Install low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators.

When replacing appliances, shop for the efficient Energy Star models.

Install LED lighting in your home – reducing lighting energy use by up to 75 percent.

For more energy-saving tips and other resources, visit snopud.com/energytips.