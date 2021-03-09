Snohomish PUD offering free energy-saving bundles to businesses

Snohomish PUD business customers with one or more facilities in the utility’s territory can receive a free energy-saving bundle for each business location they operate in Snohomish County.

Last fall, the PUD began offering three distinct bundles of energy-efficiency products for local businesses. Each bundle targeted a separate segment of customers who were highly impacted by the pandemic: restaurants, retail establishments and office spaces.

Since the start of the program, business customers claimed 822 free bundles, resulting in almost 2 million kWh in savings. These efforts are ongoing so that the PUD can continue to support the business community during the COVID-19 crisis. Businesses can claim their free bundle at techniartmarketplace.com/snopud/.

“The PUD recognizes that local businesses are essential to the health and vibrance of our community, and we know that COVID-19 has been especially challenging for them,” said Hillary Olson, customer and energy services program manager. “We hope that every eligible business in our service territory takes advantage of this offer, not only as a way to save money on energy bills, but also as a way for the PUD to express our appreciation for the services these businesses provide to our community.”

The following bundles are available to PUD customers in Snohomish County and Camano Island:

Bundle 1

12 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs

6 filament candle LED bulbs

2 two-pack LED exit signs

1 pre-rinse spray valve

2 bathroom faucet aerators

1 kitchen faucet aerator

Bundle 2

6 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs

12 BR30 LED bulbs

2 two-pack LED exit signs

1 Advanced PowerStrip with motion sensor

2 bathroom faucet aerators

Bundle 3

6 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs

6 BR30 LED bulbs

2 two-pack LED exit signs

1 Advanced PowerStrip with motion sensor

1 LED desk lamp

2 bathroom faucet aerators

Eligible businesses should visit techniartmarketplace.com/snopud/ to claim their bundle today. More information about the program is available at techniartmarketplace.com/media/techniart/SBB-FAQ.pdf.