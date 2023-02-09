Snohomish PUD named to SEPA’s Utility Challenge Leaderboard

Snohomish County PUD earned a spot on the Smart Electric Power Alliance’s 2023 Utility Transformation Leaderboard for its efforts toward building a carbon-free electric grid and accelerating the transformation to a modern, carbon-free future. This is the first time the PUD has earned a spot on SEPA’s leaderboard.

“I’m proud of the work our employees perform every day in building a grid that is environmentally sustainable, affordable and reliable,” said PUD CEO/General Manager John Haarlow. “It’s clear that the work we are doing today will create the clean grid of tomorrow.”

The PUD is one of 12 utilities nationwide to be recognized on the leaderboard. The designation is based on analysis, data and survey results the PUD provided SEPA during the formation of its 2023 Utility Transformation Profile.

“We applaud Snohomish County PUD for progressing its clean energy transition and paving the way for those just beginning the journey,” said SEPA president and CEO Sheri Givens. “Transforming our indispensable and vital electricity system to a modern, equitable, carbon-free one will require SEPA, our members, and numerous stakeholders across the industry to collaborate and share solutions to tackle the myriad of challenges ahead.”

On average, the power the PUD delivers to its customers is 97% carbon free, with more than 75% of it coming from renewable hydroelectricity.

According to SEPA, the 12 utilities on the leaderboard demonstrated great progress and leadership across four categories:

Clean Energy Resources: The procurement and deployment of carbon-free energy and the utilization of other carbon-reducing capabilities, including demand flexibility and energy efficiency.

Corporate Leadership: The use of operational knowledge, expertise and influence to navigate change management and pursue strategic solutions to reach a carbon-free grid.

Modern Grid Enablement: The integration of clean energy resources in ways that balance principles of grid flexibility, reliability, resilience, efficiency and affordability.

Aligned Actions and Engagement: Empowering customers and other stakeholders through innovative customer programs, partnerships and stakeholder processes to fulfill their roles in the transformation.

To view the 2023 Utility Transformation Profile report, click here.

2023 Utility Transformation Leaderboard Utilities (in alphabetical order)